Probably the most emotional story of this EURO

Now kicking back home

Just like the death of his former teammate Davide Astori. "I thought I would never wake up in the morning and see my family again," Ilicic told Sky Sports Italia. He was terrified of dying suddenly himself. His contract with Atalanta was terminated in 2022. He now plays for NK Maribor in his home country - and has now sensationally reached the last 16 of the EURO with his compatriots!