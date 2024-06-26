Schmid emotional: “I miss my family”

"I learned a bit from that"

Schmid, at 1.68 meters, is not exactly known as a header monster, but it was his second headed goal of the season and his first goal for the national team. Congratulations came from friends in Bremen and from a real header specialist. "My cell phone is totally full. Niclas Füllkrug congratulated me. I saw headers from him every day that I didn't understand how they could go into the goal. I learned a little something from him."