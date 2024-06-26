First goal for the ÖFB team
Schmid emotional: “I miss my family”
Romano Schmid was emotional after the match against the Netherlands and thought of his loved ones during his header to make it 2:1. No wonder, as he became a dad for the second time in June and is currently delivering at the European Championships. "I really miss my family. My older son also misses me a lot, and my wife would probably need a bit of support from me too."
Schmid continued: "That's why you're naturally sad as a dad when you can't really get to know your son in the early stages, but I'll make up for that and I think that will give me the strength I need to keep delivering."
How did he himself see the moment that made it 2:1? "I can't describe it. The ball came onto my head, I thought: 'That can't be', then I hit the ball superbly and it was just beautiful."
He said of Austria's place in the round of 16: "Now it's really starting. These are the coolest games. Score one more goal than the opponent and then we'll see. We approach every game in the same way, with the same intensity. Then it will be difficult for every opponent."
"I learned a bit from that"
Schmid, at 1.68 meters, is not exactly known as a header monster, but it was his second headed goal of the season and his first goal for the national team. Congratulations came from friends in Bremen and from a real header specialist. "My cell phone is totally full. Niclas Füllkrug congratulated me. I saw headers from him every day that I didn't understand how they could go into the goal. I learned a little something from him."
