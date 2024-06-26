Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

First goal for the ÖFB team

Schmid emotional: “I miss my family”

Nachrichten
26.06.2024 06:00

Romano Schmid was emotional after the match against the Netherlands and thought of his loved ones during his header to make it 2:1. No wonder, as he became a dad for the second time in June and is currently delivering at the European Championships. "I really miss my family. My older son also misses me a lot, and my wife would probably need a bit of support from me too."

comment0 Kommentare

Schmid continued: "That's why you're naturally sad as a dad when you can't really get to know your son in the early stages, but I'll make up for that and I think that will give me the strength I need to keep delivering."

How did he himself see the moment that made it 2:1? "I can't describe it. The ball came onto my head, I thought: 'That can't be', then I hit the ball superbly and it was just beautiful."

Romano Schmid scored to make it 2:1 against the Netherlands. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Romano Schmid scored to make it 2:1 against the Netherlands.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

He said of Austria's place in the round of 16: "Now it's really starting. These are the coolest games. Score one more goal than the opponent and then we'll see. We approach every game in the same way, with the same intensity. Then it will be difficult for every opponent."

"I learned a bit from that"
Schmid, at 1.68 meters, is not exactly known as a header monster, but it was his second headed goal of the season and his first goal for the national team. Congratulations came from friends in Bremen and from a real header specialist. "My cell phone is totally full. Niclas Füllkrug congratulated me. I saw headers from him every day that I didn't understand how they could go into the goal. I learned a little something from him."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Dominik Marek
Dominik Marek
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf