Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Red-white-red fields

Before the Holland game: Waldviertel poppies in EM frenzy

Nachrichten
25.06.2024 05:50

Red-white-red fields adorn the Waldviertel landscape. The local specialty crop farmers are probably the biggest fans of the European Championships and are keeping their fingers crossed for the Austrian national team in today's match against Holland.

comment0 Kommentare

The region of the same name is already European champion in the protected designation of origin Waldviertler Graumohn with 1500 hectares of cultivated land. The poppy fields of Waldland in Oberwaltenreith, Zwettl district, are now blooming in red-white-red just in time for the European Football Championship.

Franz Tiefenbacher, Johannes Schmuckenschlager and Tom Bauer in the poppy field, which is blooming patriotically for our European Championship team (Bild: Waldland)
Franz Tiefenbacher, Johannes Schmuckenschlager and Tom Bauer in the poppy field, which is blooming patriotically for our European Championship team
(Bild: Waldland)

Although red and white poppies are of little agricultural importance, the fields bloom all the more radiantly in this blaze of color for tourism, as the President of the Chamber of Agriculture Johannes Schmuckenschlager, Waldland Managing Director Franz Tiefenbacher and Waldviertel Tourism Director Tom Bauer know. After all, the poppy blossom is not just a special splash of color in the cultural landscape. "It is also an important part of biodiversity. We should protect this biodiversity in the interests of us all."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

René Denk
René Denk
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf