Red-white-red fields
Before the Holland game: Waldviertel poppies in EM frenzy
Red-white-red fields adorn the Waldviertel landscape. The local specialty crop farmers are probably the biggest fans of the European Championships and are keeping their fingers crossed for the Austrian national team in today's match against Holland.
The region of the same name is already European champion in the protected designation of origin Waldviertler Graumohn with 1500 hectares of cultivated land. The poppy fields of Waldland in Oberwaltenreith, Zwettl district, are now blooming in red-white-red just in time for the European Football Championship.
Although red and white poppies are of little agricultural importance, the fields bloom all the more radiantly in this blaze of color for tourism, as the President of the Chamber of Agriculture Johannes Schmuckenschlager, Waldland Managing Director Franz Tiefenbacher and Waldviertel Tourism Director Tom Bauer know. After all, the poppy blossom is not just a special splash of color in the cultural landscape. "It is also an important part of biodiversity. We should protect this biodiversity in the interests of us all."
