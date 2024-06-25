Before the Holland game: Waldviertel poppies in EM frenzy

Although red and white poppies are of little agricultural importance, the fields bloom all the more radiantly in this blaze of color for tourism, as the President of the Chamber of Agriculture Johannes Schmuckenschlager, Waldland Managing Director Franz Tiefenbacher and Waldviertel Tourism Director Tom Bauer know. After all, the poppy blossom is not just a special splash of color in the cultural landscape. "It is also an important part of biodiversity. We should protect this biodiversity in the interests of us all."