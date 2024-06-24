Relief demanded
Costs for cars 25.4 percent higher than in 2021
The SPÖ party is calling for financial relief for commuters. The state parliament is now pushing for a rapid reduction in expenses. Because: Burgenlanders are dependent on a car, especially for work.
More than half a million Austrians travel at least 20 kilometers to work by car every working day. Of the 133,000 people employed in the easternmost federal state, more than 100,000 have their job outside their place of residence.
Rising costs
"Many Burgenlanders are dependent on private cars for their work. They are particularly suffering from the rising costs," complains SPÖ party chairman Roland Fürst.
According to Statistics Austria, the financial burden of buying and running a car is now 25.7 percent higher than it was three years ago. At the same time, Burgenland has the highest density of cars per 1,000 inhabitants in a federal state comparison, with 679 vehicles.
Reducing additional costs
The SPÖ party is therefore submitting a motion in the upcoming state parliament to reduce the burden. "The massive additional costs for commuters have become unbearable under the ÖVP-Greens. We want the federal government to wake up," rumbles Fürst.
Several points of criticism
Together with SPÖ commuter spokesman Wolfgang Sodl from southern Burgenland, who knows the challenges of daily commuting only too well, he lists the most important points of criticism: The standard consumption tax (NoVA) and the motor vehicle tax were painfully increased as recently as January. Additional costs of up to 150 euros per year and motorist are caused by the creeping increase in the CO2 tax.
"If the federal government's plan goes ahead, the price will continue to rise at the beginning of 2025," Fürst points out. Furthermore, the increase in the commuter allowance and the commuter euro in 2023 has been withdrawn. The grotesque thing from the point of view of the SPÖ: the commuter allowance is dependent on income.
Why does the managing director of a company receive more than a part-time secretary or cleaner? This is about public money so that people can get to their workplace.
Klubobmann Roland Fürst & Pendlersprecher Wolfgang Sodl
Relieving the burden on commuters
The SPÖ wants to hold the discussion with the ÖVP and the Greens in parliament. "The opposition parties should lobby the federal government to ease the burden on commuters," says Fürst.
