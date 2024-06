Schwärzler already out in qualifying in Milan

After the 18-year-old's qualifying first round match against local hero Raul Brancaccio (ATP no. 377) had to be stopped on Sunday after a break due to rain at 1:2 in the first set, the Vorarlberg native fell behind 1:3 on Monday morning. But the ÖTV youngster remained relaxed and quickly levelled the score at 3:3. However, he was immediately broken again by the 27-year-old Italian, who then pulled away to 5:3. But Joel held his nerve again and secured the first set 7:5 after 58 minutes of play with four games in a row.