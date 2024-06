This was the craziest goal of the European Championship so far

A completely unsuccessful back pass

How did that happen? Turkey defender Samet Akaydin had wanted to play a back pass. And it failed completely. Partly because he didn't look up at all and therefore didn't have his goalkeeper in sight. The ball literally rolled past the Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayındır, who had run towards his defender. It was 2:0 for Portual. And definitely the most curious goal of the European Championship so far.