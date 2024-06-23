Branch closures, but ATMs remain

However, negotiations continued behind the scenes, the result of which the "Mayors' Alliance" is now selling as a great success. Despite the closure plans, the ATMs in the district of Lilienfeld will remain part of the Raika network for five years. What's more, the bank will cover the full costs of operation. "This will save the municipalities a total of 875,000 euros," say Christian Fischer (SPÖ) from St. Veit an der Gölsen and Reinhard Hagen (ÖVP) from Kleinzell. And they even managed to wring a word of thanks from Raiffeisen: "Constructive and successful cooperation" had shown how "effective joint commitment to the common good can be". Of course, that sounded very different a few months ago.