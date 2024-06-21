One in three people in France vote for right-wing populists

These are the results of a survey conducted by the Odoxa Institute on behalf of the magazine "Le Nouvel Obs." In terms of parliamentary seats, this would give the Rassemblement National (RN) a majority in parliament with 250 to 300 MPs. 160 to 210 MPs would be for the left, 70 to 120 for the presidential camp and 10 to 50 MPs for the conservatives and the far right. The poll currently predicts a voter turnout of 64%.