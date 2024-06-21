Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New survey shows:

One in three people in France vote for right-wing populists

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 22:20

According to a recent survey, one in three people in France intend to vote for Marine Le Pen's right-wing populist party. At 28%, the left-green electoral alliance is also well ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's camp (19%).

comment0 Kommentare

These are the results of a survey conducted by the Odoxa Institute on behalf of the magazine "Le Nouvel Obs." In terms of parliamentary seats, this would give the Rassemblement National (RN) a majority in parliament with 250 to 300 MPs. 160 to 210 MPs would be for the left, 70 to 120 for the presidential camp and 10 to 50 MPs for the conservatives and the far right. The poll currently predicts a voter turnout of 64%.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the RN (Bild: APA/AFP/ALAIN JOCARD)
Marine Le Pen, leader of the RN
(Bild: APA/AFP/ALAIN JOCARD)

Two rounds of voting
The members of the French National Assembly are elected in two rounds of voting. Candidates who achieve an absolute majority in a constituency are elected straight away. If this is not the case, there is a second round among the best-placed candidates and those who were supported by at least 12.5 percent of all eligible voters in the constituency concerned.

The first round of voting in France is on June 30, the run-off on July 7 (see video above). In response to the success of the RN (31.5 percent) in the European elections, President Macron dissolved parliament and called new elections at short notice.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf