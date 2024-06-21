Snow water, storms
Water level rises: Innsbruck prepares for flooding
The heat of the past few days has caused a lot of melt water in Tyrol, and heavy thunderstorms and storms are also forecast from Friday. In Innsbruck, for example, the Inn has already exceeded the five-year flood mark before even a drop of rain has fallen. Protective measures are now being introduced. The state is also alarmed.
In the early hours of Friday morning, the level of the Inn was already at HW5 - the value for a statistical five-year flood. "In the afternoon hours, due to a severe weather warning for the central area of Innsbruck, among others, heavy storm to gale-force gusts and heavy rain are to be expected in some areas. A rise in the water level to HW30 is possible," warned the city in a press release.
Municipal task force meets
Those responsible have been alerted and will immediately initiate the first flood protection measures. The municipal emergency management team will meet at midday to discuss further steps.
Increased caution outdoors
"In any case, we are already asking the population to keep a close eye on the weather situation in general, to move movable objects from outdoors to indoors and to close doors and windows," says Mayor Johannes Anzengruber.
Caution is also advised when spending time outdoors and in nature: "Gale-force winds can cause trees to fall. Please stay away from the banks of the Inn and Sill rivers," he continued.
State also warns of floods and storms
The state of Tyrol is also on alert due to the forecasts and water levels. A thunderstorm warning had already been issued for Friday. Geosphere Austria issued an "orange" warning level, the third highest on the four-level scale. According to forecasts, the main areas affected are the central area of Innsbruck and the Tyrolean lowlands. "In some areas, large hail and heavy gales to gale-force gusts as well as heavy rain are possible."
Current water levels
HW30 or even more possible
In terms of flooding, the Inn, Sanna, Ötztaler Ache and Sill rivers and their tributaries are at risk. Depending on the course of the storms, a thirty-year flood (HW30) or even more is possible.
Possible thunderstorms could also lead to local power outages, road closures or even delays and cancellations in public transport.
