Water level rises: Innsbruck prepares for flooding

State also warns of floods and storms

The state of Tyrol is also on alert due to the forecasts and water levels. A thunderstorm warning had already been issued for Friday. Geosphere Austria issued an "orange" warning level, the third highest on the four-level scale. According to forecasts, the main areas affected are the central area of Innsbruck and the Tyrolean lowlands. "In some areas, large hail and heavy gales to gale-force gusts as well as heavy rain are possible."