“Olympic Day really makes you want to do sport”

Hoping for many encores

"What better way to win children over to the values of respect, friendship and top performance than with our top athletes," said Christoph Sieber from the Austrian Olympic Committee. Like so many children's eyes, the eyes of table tennis legend Liu Jia shone during the stadium tours in the Raiffeisen Arena and the autograph session with LASK players Robert Zulj and Philipp Ziereis in the packed table tennis and badminton hall in the Olympic Center, who said: "My big wish would be for events like this to happen more often!" One badminton ace was also in the best of moods: Collins Filimon from ASKÖ Traun cleared the last hurdle after the sporting one, received his citizenship on Olympic Day of all days and will be competing in Paris.