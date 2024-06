From Wiesen to Mariazell at record speed

Start at 11 pm

The trio set off from their home town at 11pm. The route took them via Neudörfl, Wiener Neustadt, Puchberg am Schneeberg, Schwarzau im Gebirge, Gscheidl, Lahnsattel and Terz to Mariazell. After 21 hours, at 8 p.m., the three marchers arrived in Mariazell in front of the basilica - exhausted and tired, but full of pride, they finally went to their hotel after the exertions.