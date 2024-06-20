Court date in July
Timberlake’s lawyer: “Looking forward to his defense”
Justin Timberlake's lawyer says he is looking forward to defending the pop star. Timberlake was arrested and charged with drunk driving in Sag Harbor on Long Island, about 150 kilometers east of New York, on Tuesday morning.
"I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake regarding these charges," Edward Burke Jr. said in a statement.
"I will have much to say in due course, but am currently awaiting full disclosure from the District Attorney's Office." The next court date is scheduled for the end of July, according to the public prosecutor's office.
Drunk singer ran a stop sign
According to a police report obtained by dpa, Timberlake is said to have run a stop sign, among other things, and was then stopped by a patrol. After a night at the police station, Timberlake was released following a court appearance. The so-called "mug shot" published by the police, the police photo of the international star looking seriously into the camera, who appeared to be on the verge of tears, went viral on the internet.
"Tour ruined"
According to a court document, an officer said Timberlake's breath smelled strongly of alcohol. The pop singer was unsteady on his feet. The star told one of the cops that he had "only had one martini" before he was arrested.
Incidentally, the cop who arrested the star was so young that he had no idea who Timberlake was. When the singer mumbled, "This is going to ruin the whole tour", he was asked by the police officer, "What tour?" To which Justin clarified: "My world tour".
The 43-year-old, who is married to actress Jessica Biel and has two children, is currently on tour with a new album. The multiple Grammy winner ("Cry Me a River", "What Goes Around... Comes Around") is planning to perform in Europe from July.
