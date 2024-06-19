Rehearsed in an emergency: how the armed forces protect us

Cooperation with emergency services

To ensure that hospital operations were not disrupted, soldiers also took on the role of the injured and the people to be evacuated. The fire department was also integrated into the exercise, allowing them to practice a particularly demanding fire-fighting operation. "It's good that large-scale exercises are being carried out again due to the geopolitical situation and that facilities such as hospitals are being recognized and practiced as worthy of protection," explains Ernst Benischke, Medical Director and Managing Director of Friesach Spittal. Benischke is also a colonel physician in the militia.