Major army exercise

Rehearsed in an emergency: how the armed forces protect us

Nachrichten
19.06.2024 16:00

One of the largest army exercises in over ten years ends today. Various scenarios were practiced.

"A helicopter crash landing triggers a fire in the helipad area on the roof of Friesach Hospital, which spreads rapidly. The fire department is alerted and soldiers, who secure the hospital with checkpoints, support doctors and nursing staff in the initial treatment of the injured and organize a safe evacuation of the medical facility," was the scenario at the hospital of the Teutonic Order Friesach, which was successfully implemented on Tuesday evening.

Cooperation with emergency services
To ensure that hospital operations were not disrupted, soldiers also took on the role of the injured and the people to be evacuated. The fire department was also integrated into the exercise, allowing them to practice a particularly demanding fire-fighting operation. "It's good that large-scale exercises are being carried out again due to the geopolitical situation and that facilities such as hospitals are being recognized and practiced as worthy of protection," explains Ernst Benischke, Medical Director and Managing Director of Friesach Spittal. Benischke is also a colonel physician in the militia.

7000 soldiers involved throughout Austria
In addition to the airport and hospital, Friesach Hospital was a central location for the large-scale exercise "Schutzschild 24", in which 1,200 soldiers took part in Carinthia alone. Many tactical processes were optimized. Today and tomorrow, the troops will return home and the exercise will also end for the conscripted militia soldiers. Across Austria, more than 7000 soldiers trained in four federal states.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Alex Schwab
Alex Schwab
