Germans tremble before the “curse”: Hungary is already lurking!

Historically, the DFB team has often failed to win much in the second group game. And when the second game has been won, it can be seen as a bad omen. At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, they won their second group game against Sweden 2:1 and were subsequently eliminated. In 2021, their only win at the European Championship came on the second matchday against Portugal (4:2). The ensuing embarrassment is as deeply engraved in the souls of the German fans as another preliminary round exit at the 2022 Winter World Cup, where they drew 1-1 with Spain on the second matchday - a small exclamation mark at the time.