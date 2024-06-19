"Costs too high"
FPÖ demands: “Driving should be fun again”
The Freedom Party in Lower Austria is convinced that driving should become more affordable. This is why the blue Lower Austrian governing party is taking on the role of opposition nationwide and providing a catalog of measures.
"Driving used to be fun, today it makes you poor and angry," FPÖ state party secretary Alexander Murlasits is convinced. The Freedom Party in Lower Austria is now mobilizing against the federal government's "campaign against car owners" under the motto "Reward instead of punish". This is because they are convinced that many people in Lower Austria in particular are dependent on their cars.
Registration figures as proof
"This is proven by the registration figures, which continue to rise despite massive hurdles," says Murlasits. There are even the most vehicles per inhabitant between Enns and Leitha, explains the party manager. He continues: "Especially in a large province, the car stands for independence and guarantees getting around at any time of day."
Fuel is becoming more expensive every year due to the tax. However, this does not only affect the super-rich, but mainly the middle of society.
Alexander Murlasits
With a catalog of measures, the provincial FPÖ wants to make driving affordable again - and is targeting federal issues in the process: -tax and NoVA, especially for small trucks, are to be abolished, the mileage allowance doubled and the commuter allowance significantly increased. In addition, the "subsidy mania" for e-cars is to be ended and action taken against excessive speed limits. Over the next few weeks, numerous campaign days will be organized for this campaign.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
