FPÖ demands: “Driving should be fun again”

With a catalog of measures, the provincial FPÖ wants to make driving affordable again - and is targeting federal issues in the process: -tax and NoVA, especially for small trucks, are to be abolished, the mileage allowance doubled and the commuter allowance significantly increased. In addition, the "subsidy mania" for e-cars is to be ended and action taken against excessive speed limits. Over the next few weeks, numerous campaign days will be organized for this campaign.