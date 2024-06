150 Russians poisoned by tainted beans

The health authorities in Russia are struggling with an outbreak of botulism food poisoning. In the capital Moscow, more than 120 cases had been counted by Tuesday, 55 of which were classified as severe cases. A further 14 cases were counted in Nizhny Novgorod and another 14 in Kazan in the Republic of Tatarstan, according to the state news agency Tass. The infections were all traced back to spoiled canned beans.