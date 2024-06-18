Government dispute: “ÖVP is being shown up by the Greens”

"Such ridicule no longer changes the facts in Brussels and the overdue nature conservation law, even if the ÖVP in Vienna is on a rampage," writes the "Süddeutsche Zeitung", for example, explaining that the EU election campaign is now moving seamlessly into the National Council election campaign. While the Greens are scoring points with their core issue among the population, but also with other parties (the SPÖ and NEOS also support the renaturation law, editor's note), "the ÖVP is lashing out and talking about a threat to the rule of law". "They know that they are being shown up. If the blacks end the coalition now, they will also be left holding the bag. Not a good situation, so close to the election," is the analysis of "Süddeutsche".