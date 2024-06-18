International voices
Government dispute: “ÖVP is being shown up by the Greens”
The SPÖ is probably right in part with its statement that the Turkish-Green government is making itself the "laughing stock of Europe" with its renaturation dispute. The international media are particularly surprised at the ÖVP's approach, which is being "paraded" by the Greens.
"Such ridicule no longer changes the facts in Brussels and the overdue nature conservation law, even if the ÖVP in Vienna is on a rampage," writes the "Süddeutsche Zeitung", for example, explaining that the EU election campaign is now moving seamlessly into the National Council election campaign. While the Greens are scoring points with their core issue among the population, but also with other parties (the SPÖ and NEOS also support the renaturation law, editor's note), "the ÖVP is lashing out and talking about a threat to the rule of law". "They know that they are being shown up. If the blacks end the coalition now, they will also be left holding the bag. Not a good situation, so close to the election," is the analysis of "Süddeutsche".
"ÖVP's hands are tied"
The "Frankfurter Allgemeine" sees the coalition in Vienna facing a "political shambles". The "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" also sees the Greens in a better position. While Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler's party has shown that it can stand up to the conservatives on core issues, "the ÖVP's hands are tied". "The party itself still has a number of issues to deal with before the fall, first and foremost it wants to send its own representative to the future EU Commission. For this, it is dependent on the votes of the Greens", the Swiss daily explains why the chancellor's party is not playing the coalition-breaking card.
Gewessler acts as "Pippi Longstocking"
The most widely read South Tyrolean newspaper, the "Dolomiten", writes of a "war in full swing". "In the ÖVP in particular, there is a great deal of resentment towards the Greens, who forced the resignation of Sebastian Kurz two and a half years ago and are now threatening to make almonds when it comes to appointing the next EU Commissioner. And even more so on the environment minister, who, like Pippi Longstocking, is letting the climate activist hang out once again at the end of her career."
