Turmoil among the Portuguese
Scuffle in front of hotel: journalist against fans
A scuffle broke out at the team hotel of Portugal's national team in Leipzig on Monday, in which a Portuguese journalist was injured.
Excerpts from a live broadcast by Portuguese broadcaster SIC show that the presenter had an altercation with several soccer fans (see video below).
"According to what we know so far, several people were in front of the hotel as the Portuguese national team's player bus was about to leave for a final training session at Leipzig stadium," the German police said in response to an inquiry from the German Press Agency.
Journalist has to go to hospital
"A physical altercation is said to have broken out behind a fence between several people, including Portuguese journalists." One of the two had to be treated in hospital. "The others involved in the scuffle are unknown," the police said.
The broadcaster's version was that the reporter "was attacked when a group of supporters pushed him against a pole during a live broadcast and dislocated his shoulder". After treatment in hospital, however, it was determined that an operation was not necessary.
Broadcaster defends reporter
SIC rejected "some insinuations" that there had also been aggressive behavior on the part of the Portuguese reporter. "Exactly the opposite happened, with serious consequences for the person who was doing his job," it said. In the video (above), however, it can be seen that the reporter also kicks one or more fans.
Following the incident, the organizers and the Portuguese federation (FPF) decided "that journalists should be kept away from the fans in future and work within the area reserved for the players and the organization of the tournament", SIC announced.
