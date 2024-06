Bike store love! Boyfriend Olivier is Anna’s anchor

Training ride with Anna Kiesenhofer in her home town of Riddes in the Swiss Valais. The chain whirs, the gears click. This is the sound that the Olympic cycling champion loves as much as horsepower freaks love the roar of the engine. Her 12,000 euro Pinarello "Dogma" is red like a Ferrari, has Pirelli tires and Vision wheels with 45 mm tread height (see video below).