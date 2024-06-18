Fewer branches: are banks forgetting about senior citizens?

"Banking channels are becoming longer and more cumbersome"

But what does this development do to older people who are less digitally savvy? Our readers on krone.at also discussed this after the "OÖ-Krone" newspaper made the change in the banking sector a topic of discussion. "Nobody is thinking about the old people who are not digitized. After every branch closure, their banking channels become longer and more difficult," writes one reader. "Some older people still haven't got to grips with the smartphone," confirms another.