“They’ve always had a certain arrogance”

The Happel Stadium was upside down, the players fell into each other's arms, the 48,000 fans celebrated for minutes on end, the stands echoed: "Oh, how beautiful it is". A soccer fairytale in red-white-red, now almost 16 years ago. When Alex Manninger was in goal, Andi Ivanschitz was the captain, the team manager was still called Karel Brückner. And Austria celebrated their first and to this day last victory against France in 38 years at the start of World Cup qualifying on September 6, 2008.