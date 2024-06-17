Hard sounds, hot love: saying “I do” at Nova Rock

She spoke to him

"It was fun", they both fondly remember the festival times back then. In the midst of the musical frenzy, their lives took an unexpected turn. Marija, who was standing in the audience on the festival site, spontaneously approached Christoph in the VIP grandstand. The first reaction of the music fan from the Salzburg region was rather reserved, but the Serbian-born woman didn't let up. Soon there was a spark, a crackle in the air over the Pannonia Fields. The looks were as electrifying as the sounds of In Flames, Steel Panther and Bring Me The Horizon.