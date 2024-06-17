Wedding bells
Hard sounds, hot love: saying “I do” at Nova Rock
Marija and Christoph met at Nova Rock - now they got married at the festival.
Nova Rock in Nickelsdorf is loud and wild every year, but the mega-event also has its romantic side. Marija (36) and Christoph (32) from Vienna are in seventh heaven. The two met by chance at the festival and have now married.
Ten years ago, Christoph H. and Marija P. were still going their separate ways. Independently of each other, they made a pilgrimage to Nova Rock 2014 in Nickelsdorf to enjoy spectacular performances by bands such as Iron Maiden, The Prodigy, Volbeat, Seed and Black Sabbath with friends.
She spoke to him
"It was fun", they both fondly remember the festival times back then. In the midst of the musical frenzy, their lives took an unexpected turn. Marija, who was standing in the audience on the festival site, spontaneously approached Christoph in the VIP grandstand. The first reaction of the music fan from the Salzburg region was rather reserved, but the Serbian-born woman didn't let up. Soon there was a spark, a crackle in the air over the Pannonia Fields. The looks were as electrifying as the sounds of In Flames, Steel Panther and Bring Me The Horizon.
Party at the festival site
Packed with many shared experiences and deep feelings, Marija and Christoph returned to the source of their love. They were back at Nova Rock 2024 with enthusiasm. On June 14, the very day they met, they came together with relatives and friends at the registry office in Nickelsdorf to tie the knot. Little Paul had big eyes when "mom" and "dad" said "I do". Afterwards, the newlyweds rocked and partied like it was their first Nova Rock.
