Gloggnitz promoted
Historic highs despite low blows
Stefan Ofner's serious knee injury was the first setback, the asterisk and the three points deducted due to a registration error the second.
Gloggnitz had to cope with a number of low blows in the last national league season, but did not let this upset them in the title race with Korneuburg. After 59 years, Neunkirchen return to the third division. The architect of their success is therefore also...
Coach of the season: Levent Sengül formed a real unit and had an easy time of it. "I still played with some of them," laughs the mastermind. "We really had an outstanding spirit." And enforcers...
Player of the season: Josef Pross came over from the Young Violets in the summer and hung up his professional boots. The striker wanted to devote himself fully to his training as a farmer. Along the way, he shot the Landesliga to pieces and, with 22 goals, played a huge part in the Gloggnitz team's historic fairytale. While others were disillusioned.
The disappointment of the season: Kottingbrunn, who had started as title contenders. After the senseless dismissal of coach Ristic, they were almost relegated under his successor Rühmkorf. Perhaps they can now make a fresh start in the 2nd league, where Kottingbrunn will join forces with Bad Vöslau. Korneuburg would also have expected more. The fall champions probably had the strongest squad and were on course for the championship for a long time, but in the end the departure of Ortner in the winter and the many injuries were too much.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
