Historic highs despite low blows

The disappointment of the season: Kottingbrunn, who had started as title contenders. After the senseless dismissal of coach Ristic, they were almost relegated under his successor Rühmkorf. Perhaps they can now make a fresh start in the 2nd league, where Kottingbrunn will join forces with Bad Vöslau. Korneuburg would also have expected more. The fall champions probably had the strongest squad and were on course for the championship for a long time, but in the end the departure of Ortner in the winter and the many injuries were too much.