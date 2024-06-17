EM in the ticker
Austria vs. France LIVE from 9pm
Today the Austrian national team starts the EURO in Germany against France. With sportkrone.at you can be there live from 9 pm - see ticker below.
The biggest possible test awaits the ÖFB team in Düsseldorf. Ralf Rangnick's team feels well prepared for the clash with runners-up and tournament favorites France. "It's clear that we're not the favorites," said Rangnick ahead of the first final round match of his career as team boss. "But that doesn't mean we don't think we have a chance."
The ÖFB team arrive with the self-confidence of seven international matches in a row without defeat. "But I know that we will have to surpass even our best performances in order to win this game," Rangnick emphasized. The aim is to allow the French to score as few goals as possible. "I am convinced that we can do that, that we are capable of playing at this level. In the end, it's a question of what we bring to the pitch."
Rangnick sticks to his plan
Rangnick relies on his pressing soccer. The German does not want to throw the plan overboard against the world number two. "We already know what we're up against and what it will take from our side." You have to be physically capable of performing at the highest level for 90 minutes. Rangnick: "We need maximum intensity when playing against the ball. At the same time, a game like this is also about having phases of possession and then dealing with them carefully."
That could speak for Florian Grillitsch in the starting line-up. The Hoffenheim international is regarded as a calming influence in defensive midfield and a safe passing option. The replacement for the injured Xaver Schlager appears to be the only open position in the ÖFB squad. As an alternative to Grillitsch, Rangnick could also order one of his two leading players Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer back into the center. That would free up space on the wing for Patrick Wimmer or, at best, Romano Schmid.
Deschamps is spoiled for choice
On the other side, Didier Deschamps: France's long-term team boss is spoiled for choice between Arsenal's William Saliba and Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate in the center of defence alongside Bayern Munich international Dayot Upamecano - two very good options. Ousmane Dembele, Marcus Thuram and superstar Kylian Mbappe are likely to start up front, with Antoine Griezmann, Adrien Rabiot and veteran N'Golo Kante, who is now playing in Saudi Arabia, behind them.
"France have the best squad of all the participants in terms of individual player quality, both at the top and across the board," said Rangnick. "I don't see many teams in the whole world that are so outstanding in all positions." To win against a team like that, you have to compensate for certain things. "We have to be stronger as a team, we have to be better at switching play. And ultimately, we also have to be able to score goals and take our chances in the decisive moments."
