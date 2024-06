Spain’s scandalous referee blows the whistle for the ÖFB opener

"Scandalous whistle"

Gil Manzano has been a FIFA referee since 2014 and this will be his first European Championship match. The man from the Extremadura region caused a stir at the beginning of March this year when he blew the whistle in the league match between Valencia and Real Madrid (2:2) immediately before a cross from Brahim Diaz in the 99th minute. Real's supposed winning goal by Jude Bellingham with his head therefore did not count. Instead, the young English star received a red card for criticism.