European Championship thriller in the ticker
Spain vs. Croatia – LIVE from 6 pm
Top match in European Championship Group B. Spain's team will face Croatia in their first EURO appearance. We will be reporting live from 6pm, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
The first thriller of the EURO awaits soccer fans in Berlin with the clash between Spain and Croatia. Three-time European champions Spain are starting the tournament under the motto "aporlacuarta" (roughly: "For the fourth title") and with a promising mix of veterans and young stars. In what is probably Luka Modric's last big dance, Croatia will be looking to build on their recent successes at the World Cup on the European stage.
After the recent excitement surrounding Real's Champions League triumph and the mega-transfer of Kylian Mbappe to Madrid, Spain's soccer has finally arrived in European Championship mode. La Roja are approaching the tournament in Germany with "optimism, but modesty", as coach Luis de la Fuente announced. After all, the Spaniards have often left early enough in the years following their tournament victories at the 2008 and 2012 European Championships and the 2010 World Cup. Three years ago, the Iberians at least reached the semi-finals of the European Championship.
Tough draw
In "Group of Death" B, the Spaniards face tough opponents in Croatia and Italy alongside outsiders Albania, who have also developed a new style of play in recent years. The glorious past of endless possession soccer is a thing of the past. "Adios to the rear-view mirror syndrome and the DNA of tiki-taka", wrote the "Marca" portal. Nevertheless, the aim is to offer a playful spectacle. The youngsters Pedri (21), Nico Williams (21) and Lamine Yamal (16) should ensure this.
Attacker Yamal will be just 17 the day before the European Championship final (July 14). 16 years and 57 days old, he became the youngest debutant and goalscorer in Spain's history last year in the 7:1 win over Georgia. On Saturday, he could replace Poland's Kacper Kozlowski as the youngest player in European Championship history.
The foundation and balance of the Spanish team is formed by defenders Dani Carvajal and Nacho, who according to media reports is on the verge of a move from Real Madrid to Saudi club Al-Ittihad, as well as Rodri in midfield and captain Alvaro Morata up front. The young talents Yamal, Pedri and Williams should be able to work their magic around this experienced axis.
Still a difference-maker at 38
Magic can also be expected from the Croatian side. Not from a young star, however, but from old master Modric. At 38, the captain is still one of the most important pillars of the national team. Modric has worn the checkered jersey since 2006, and the European Championship in Germany is likely to be the former world footballer's big farewell tour with the national team. "After Luka, there will be a changing of the guard. But as long as Luka is here, we'll call it 'the golden generation'. He is the greatest Croatian footballer of all time," enthused team boss Zlatko Dalic about the Real player.
In midfield, Modric will be joined by the equally experienced Marcelo Brozovic (31) from Al-Nassr and Mateo Kovacic (30) from Manchester City. Kovacic's club colleague Josko Gvardiol will provide stability in defense, while Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric will provide goals in offense. Croatia won their high-profile European Championship dress rehearsal against Portugal 2:1.
Two last 16 appearances
A strong collective peppered with individual stars recently led the Balkan state with a population of just 3.8 million to second place (2018) and third place (2022) at World Cups. Similar achievements have so far failed to materialize on the European stage. Croatia have never made it past the quarter-finals, with the last two editions ending in the round of 16. The Croatians last caused a stir in the Nations League. Last year, Modric and Co. only lost to Spain in the final after a penalty shoot-out.
Spain and Croatia have also met in the last three European Championships. In the group stage in 2012, a late 1:0 victory gave the Spaniards a place in the quarter-finals, and they also won 5:3 after extra time in the round of 16 at Euro 2020. At the 2016 finals, Croatia beat Spain 2:1 in the group stage to win the group.
