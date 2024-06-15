Spain vs. Croatia – LIVE from 6 pm

Still a difference-maker at 38

Magic can also be expected from the Croatian side. Not from a young star, however, but from old master Modric. At 38, the captain is still one of the most important pillars of the national team. Modric has worn the checkered jersey since 2006, and the European Championship in Germany is likely to be the former world footballer's big farewell tour with the national team. "After Luka, there will be a changing of the guard. But as long as Luka is here, we'll call it 'the golden generation'. He is the greatest Croatian footballer of all time," enthused team boss Zlatko Dalic about the Real player.