Family reunification stopped in 1000 cases for the time being

Criticism from asylum NGOs

Lukas Gahleitner-Gertz, spokesperson for the Asylum Coordination Association, criticized on Ö1 that the Austrian embassies had cancelled at least 100 appointments that had already been set for the issuing of visas, and that 400 women and children were affected. According to Asylum Coordination, this concerns around a dozen embassies where applications from Syria are processed. "If there are doubts in individual cases, the authorities are of course instructed to check again in more detail. But since the cancelation of appointments is happening on a large scale, it seems that it is rather politically motivated in order not to allow any entries here until the National Council elections," said the spokesperson. According to NGO representatives, individual families have already had to cancel booked flights to Austria.