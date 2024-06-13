My favorite tour
Beautiful Navis mountain pasture tour
The starting point for this e-bike tour with a total of five Alpine pastures is the Grünhöfe parking lot at the end of the valley in Navis. This route can be ridden in both directions.
The moderately difficult route for power cyclists allows nature lovers to immerse themselves in the most beautiful and varied alpine landscapes of the rear Navis Valley, also known as the "Valley of Love".
We chose the route from right to left. After the parking lot in the direction of the Naviser Hütte (1787 m), a modern self-catering accommodation hut.
From there, a detour to the right to the beautifully situated Stöcklalm at 1882 m. The building, made of wood and stone, is located on a fantastic plateau far above the beautiful Navis valley.
The sprightly seniors then cycle back to the Naviser Hütte and right to the Poltnalm (1880 m). The route continues to the Klammalm. The narrow forest path requires good and safe handling of the equipment. A complicated gate demands considerable muscle power from the cyclist. The reward is a magnificent view of the Griffalmbach stream.
- Riding time: from the Schranzberg parking lot approx. 1.30 h
- Distance: approx. 15 km
- Altitude: up 580/ down 570
- Requirements: some fitness, good handling in the forest section from the Poltnalm, muscle power required for crossing the gate, helmet, gloves, first-aid kit.
- Refreshment stops: Naviser Hütte, Stöcklalm, Poltnalm, Klammalm and Peeralm. All are well catered for and offer a wide range of Tyrolean delicacies. The Peeralm also regularly hosts good musicians.
The route continues through a restricted military area (follow the signs) to the Klammalm at 1947 meters, a hut with excellent products from local agriculture.
The Naviser Almenrunde ends at the Peeralm, where landlady Anna Löffler and her father Christian spoil you with the very best of Tyrolean cuisine. An extremely exciting e-bike tour with many wonderful impressions of the high alpine Navis valley comes to an end.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
