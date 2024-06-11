Amnesty for Catalan separatists in force

Puigdemont is still in exile

The amnesty applies to anyone who has come into conflict with the law in connection with the independence efforts since 2012. Only a few crimes such as terrorism are excluded. The 400 or so beneficiaries include Puigdemont, under whose aegis Catalonia was plunged into chaos following an illegal independence referendum and a decision to secede from Spain in the fall of 2017. The conservative central government at the time placed the region under forced administration. Puigdemont was able to flee with some of his supporters and has been living in exile in Belgium ever since.