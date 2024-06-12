“Warning shot arrest” demanded for young criminals

ÖVP calls for a package of measures

In view of these trends, ÖVP regional managing director Florian Hiegelsberger once again considers a reduction in the age of criminal responsibility from the current 14 to twelve years for particularly serious crimes or serious offenders to be worth discussing. In any case, he believes that the federal government should implement officially imposed supervision hours in the form of bans on going out, accompanied visits to prisons, a "warning shot arrest" in addition to conditional sentences, exclusion from driving tests and penalties for uncooperative parents who have demonstrably facilitated criminal acts by children or young people.