Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Test is available

The eighth dog meadow is one step closer

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 11:00

From ALi's point of view, dog meadows are not only for "man's best friends", but also for people themselves, as they are social and meeting spaces. There are seven dog meadows in Innsbruck, but not in every part of the city. If the ALI parliamentary group has its way, this should change.

comment0 Kommentare

There are seven dog meadows for every 4,500 dogs in Innsbruck. For some, this is not enough - especially because there is not a dog meadow in every part of the city, such as in Pradl. Dog meadows are subject to certain conditions, for example they must maintain a minimum distance from neighbors and must be a certain minimum size.

Two possible meadows
As reported, the ALi parliamentary group, which at the time still only had one councillor - after the election there are now two - identified two possible locations in Pradl for a dog meadow and had these examined by means of an application. Specifically, ALi proposed an area to the west of the Olympiaworld parking lot and another area to the west of the football center.

Zitat Icon

The examination showed that the area next to the football center would be particularly suitable for a dog meadow.

GR Mesut Onay (ALi)

And lo and behold: the report taken note of by the (former) city senate shows that a dog meadow in Pradl is possible in principle. "The examination has shown that the area next to the football center would be particularly suitable for a dog meadow, as there are no residential buildings in the immediate vicinity and no corresponding construction projects are planned," says GR Mesut Onay (ALi).

No dog meadow in Pradl
The land in question is owned by the city and is currently given to a farmer for cultivation. "In a city, different interest groups come together and place different demands on the space. As the densely populated district of Pradl does not yet have a dog meadow, we see this interest as very justified and will continue to campaign for this important meeting zone in the current municipal council term," concludes Onay.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Nadine Isser
Nadine Isser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf