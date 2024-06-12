Test is available
The eighth dog meadow is one step closer
From ALi's point of view, dog meadows are not only for "man's best friends", but also for people themselves, as they are social and meeting spaces. There are seven dog meadows in Innsbruck, but not in every part of the city. If the ALI parliamentary group has its way, this should change.
There are seven dog meadows for every 4,500 dogs in Innsbruck. For some, this is not enough - especially because there is not a dog meadow in every part of the city, such as in Pradl. Dog meadows are subject to certain conditions, for example they must maintain a minimum distance from neighbors and must be a certain minimum size.
Two possible meadows
As reported, the ALi parliamentary group, which at the time still only had one councillor - after the election there are now two - identified two possible locations in Pradl for a dog meadow and had these examined by means of an application. Specifically, ALi proposed an area to the west of the Olympiaworld parking lot and another area to the west of the football center.
The examination showed that the area next to the football center would be particularly suitable for a dog meadow.
GR Mesut Onay (ALi)
And lo and behold: the report taken note of by the (former) city senate shows that a dog meadow in Pradl is possible in principle. "The examination has shown that the area next to the football center would be particularly suitable for a dog meadow, as there are no residential buildings in the immediate vicinity and no corresponding construction projects are planned," says GR Mesut Onay (ALi).
No dog meadow in Pradl
The land in question is owned by the city and is currently given to a farmer for cultivation. "In a city, different interest groups come together and place different demands on the space. As the densely populated district of Pradl does not yet have a dog meadow, we see this interest as very justified and will continue to campaign for this important meeting zone in the current municipal council term," concludes Onay.
