Flood protection: a new dimension is needed

Maximum protection

In 2024, around 14.3 million euros will be invested in construction projects and maintenance measures for flood protection in Burgenland. The heavy rainfall events of the past few days have also shown that even more attention needs to be paid to the issue of slope water, emphasized Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner, who also announced that concepts will be developed and projects implemented together with the municipalities in order to ensure the greatest possible protection for citizens. "And we will also take a close look at whether the protective measures designed for a 100-year flood are sufficiently dimensioned in times of more frequent heavy rainfall events or whether they may need to be readjusted or strengthened," says Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner.