Flooding without end
Flood protection: a new dimension is needed
Increasing weather extremes are pushing protective structures to their limits. The state now wants to invest even more specifically
After the severe storms of the past few days, it is above all the personal fates that are causing concern. Like that of a woman from Grafenschachen, for example, whose house has once again become uninhabitable after being caught in the floods in 2016 and 2018. The need for continuous investment in flood protection is increasingly being demonstrated by extreme weather conditions and the forces of nature, emphasizes Governor Hans Peter Doskozil in view of the events in the Oberwart district, which far exceeded a 100-year flood.
The state stands by the side
"This is precisely why we now have to realize that these dams were able to hold back some of the water, but not all of it," says the governor. As was also shown in Rauchwart or Grafenschachen and Loipersdorf. "In the near future, the first step will be to immediately secure retention facilities and reinforce them on an even larger scale, because the focus on a 100-year flood is obviously not sufficient," explained Doskozil.
Maximum protection
In 2024, around 14.3 million euros will be invested in construction projects and maintenance measures for flood protection in Burgenland. The heavy rainfall events of the past few days have also shown that even more attention needs to be paid to the issue of slope water, emphasized Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner, who also announced that concepts will be developed and projects implemented together with the municipalities in order to ensure the greatest possible protection for citizens. "And we will also take a close look at whether the protective measures designed for a 100-year flood are sufficiently dimensioned in times of more frequent heavy rainfall events or whether they may need to be readjusted or strengthened," says Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner.
Highest alert level
Rauchwart has also been on alert since Sunday because a dam is threatening to burst. "The consequences for Rauchwart and the communities below would be fatal," explains Mayor Michaela Raber. However, the situation is currently stable.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
