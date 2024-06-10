Karas on the shift to the right in the EU: “Less pessimistic”

The first Vice-President of the European Parliament, Othmar Karas, emphasized that despite the gains made by right-wing parties, he was "less pessimistic" about the situation. And: "The pro-European groups of Christian Democrats, Social Democrats, Liberals and Greens have a clear majority", said Karas. He went on to emphasize: "If the center acts as one, nobody has to look to the left or right. Ursula von der Leyen has a clear majority for herself as a person and her program."