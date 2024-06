Jumping with influencers: exclusive meet & greet!

In addition to Dominic Truppe from Carinthia, who has more than 400,000 followers on TikTok and creates lifestyle videos, "Mrbtr_", "okisebi" and the Viennese underworld explorer "jerriously" have also announced their attendance. The two-hour meet & greet with the internet celebrities starts at 1 p.m., before jumping together from 3 p.m. "To be able to jump with the influencers, you need a ticket for the Jump Dome!", says the organization team.