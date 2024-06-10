EU election: This is how people voted in your neighborhood

Upper Austria - Blue party overtakes senior partner

With a slightly above-average voter turnout of 57.3%, the Freedom Party became the strongest force in Upper Austria with 28.2%, ahead of its senior government partner ÖVP. A look at the municipal results shows a map largely split between blue and black. The ÖVP scored particularly well in the Mühlviertel, the FPÖ in the Inn and Hausruckviertel, in the Pyhrn region, but also in the central area. The SPÖ won the majority in the statutory towns of Linz and Steyr.