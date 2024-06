Frenkie de Jong fit in time for the Austria match

The first game on June 16 against Poland could still come too soon for him, and he may also have to rest on June 21 against France. "It's possible that Frenkie won't make it to the first game, but we can wait until the second or third game," explained team boss Ronald Koeman on Sunday. "But if it looks like he will miss the entire group stage, I might have to reconsider the nomination," said Koeman.