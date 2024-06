Hardly any chance for Salzburg candidates

The Salzburg FPÖ candidate Robin Raudaschl from Strobl is furthest ahead on his own party list. However, according to the polls, coming eighth is also unrealistic. City councillor Jurica Mustac is in ninth place on the ÖVP list, while state parliament member Sabine Klausner is in tenth place on the SPÖ list. The KPÖ-Plus party leader Natalie Hangöbl and the Green Party member Bernadette Riesner from Neumarkt are both in 18th place. A ranking based on preferential votes is possible, but not to be expected with the Salzburg candidates.