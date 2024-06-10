Sausage production is now to be turned into money

Fleischhauerei Pöll: Eleven employees had to leave

The first steps were taken in the restructuring process of Friedrich Pöll Gesellschaft m.b.H. & Co KG in Vorchdorf. Trustee in bankruptcy Andreas Meissner had six parts of the butcher's shop closed and eleven employees had to leave. There is also the possibility that the abattoir belonging to the business will be leased out. According to Kreditschutzverband 1870, the liabilities amounted to 3.7 million euros when the insolvency proceedings were opened.