After bankruptcy
Sausage production is now to be turned into money
The plans to restructure the company have come to nothing, now the search for a buyer is on! The administrator of Kletzl Fleischwaren GmbH wants more than 5.6 million euros for the company's property in Wildenau. Operations there have now come to a standstill. Fleischhauerei Pöll in Vorchdorf is also going through difficult times at the moment.
Perishable goods were sold, remaining stock was given to aid organizations, facilities were shut down and all rooms were cleaned and disinfected! Following the sealed closure of Kletzl Fleischwaren GmbH, which had slipped into bankruptcy, all the lights have now gone out in the company building in Wildenau.
7.3 million euros in claims to date
At the general audit meeting, insolvency administrator Christoph Danner recently provided an initial closer look at the figures: 162 creditors have registered claims, with liabilities amounting to 7.3 million euros.
What happens now? The 36 employees who were still working for the family business, which specializes in the production of meat and sausage products, when insolvency proceedings were opened have terminated their employment contracts. The closed business in the industrial park is to be sold, the minimum bid is 5.68 million euros.
Binding bids can be submitted until July 15. Apart from this, a property belonging to Kletzl Fleischwaren GmbH in the center of Aspach is also being sold: This is the original production site.
Fleischhauerei Pöll: Eleven employees had to leave
The first steps were taken in the restructuring process of Friedrich Pöll Gesellschaft m.b.H. & Co KG in Vorchdorf. Trustee in bankruptcy Andreas Meissner had six parts of the butcher's shop closed and eleven employees had to leave. There is also the possibility that the abattoir belonging to the business will be leased out. According to Kreditschutzverband 1870, the liabilities amounted to 3.7 million euros when the insolvency proceedings were opened.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
