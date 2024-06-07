Alarm in Carinthia
Heavy rain: Two people rescued from distress at sea
The clouds in the Carinthian sky looked threatening on Friday afternoon. It rained in central Carinthia and there was light hail in Villach. At Lake Faak, water rescuers helped two Carinthians out of a tricky situation!
After a sunny and summery Friday morning, the predicted thunderstorms and rain showers reached our province in the afternoon. The sudden heavy rain in Villach worried some Carinthians, and severe weather warnings were issued in the districts of Klagenfurt-Land and Villach-Land. According to the UWZ, however, the thunderstorm cell should pass quickly.
Two people rescued
However, things got serious at Lake Faak: the wind picked up there at around 3 pm and the weather quickly deteriorated. "An emergency team from the Faaker See operations center proactively started a control trip with the boat," according to a statement from the water rescue service. On the north side of the lake - in the Villach urban area - the two water rescuers were able to spot two people in an inflatable canoe who were struggling with the strong winds and dangerous conditions - in distress at sea. "Heavy rain, high waves and small hail exacerbated the situation," the emergency services explain. The experienced emergency team was able to quickly take the two of them, along with their boat and SUP, on board the rescue motorboat and drive them back to the safe shore. No other people seeking help could be found.
Please always pay attention to the orange storm warning lights in the event of impending storms on the lake!
Wasserrettung Kärnten
The water rescue service appeals: "Always keep a close eye on the weather and remember that weather events can often occur very quickly!" In an emergency, call 130 for help and, if possible, go to the nearest shore and wait. "If there is a threat of thunderstorms on the lake, please always look out for the orange storm warning lights!", say the water rescuers.
