Heavy rain: Two people rescued from distress at sea

Two people rescued

However, things got serious at Lake Faak: the wind picked up there at around 3 pm and the weather quickly deteriorated. "An emergency team from the Faaker See operations center proactively started a control trip with the boat," according to a statement from the water rescue service. On the north side of the lake - in the Villach urban area - the two water rescuers were able to spot two people in an inflatable canoe who were struggling with the strong winds and dangerous conditions - in distress at sea. "Heavy rain, high waves and small hail exacerbated the situation," the emergency services explain. The experienced emergency team was able to quickly take the two of them, along with their boat and SUP, on board the rescue motorboat and drive them back to the safe shore. No other people seeking help could be found.