Plus 0.3%: Economy recovers only sluggishly

New debt increases slightly

The Republic's new debt is likely to rise above three percent again this year and thus above the Maastricht limit. According to the National Bank, this is due to the delayed effects of the inflation shock on public finances. New borrowing of 3.1 percent is forecast for 2024, 3.3 percent for 2025 and 3.0 percent for 2026. The OeNB expects the debt ratio to fall slightly from 77.8% (2023) to 77.3%. In the following years, however, it is likely to rise again slightly to 77.6% (2025) and 78.2% (2026).