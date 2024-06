Casper Ruud against Alexander Zverev LIVE today

Ruud benefited from Djokovic's withdrawal

Zverev will now face last year's Norwegian finalist Casper Ruud, who benefited from the withdrawal of defending champion Novak Djokovic from the quarter-finals due to injury. Incidentally, Zverev now has something in common with Thiem and others in Paris, as only ten other players before him have reached the semi-finals at Stade Roland Garros four times in a row in the professional era. Of the professionals still active, only Djokovic, clay court king Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and, from 2016 to 2019, Thiem, who retired at the end of the year and also reached the final in 2018 and 2019, have achieved this.