The small hut with the magnificent view

In the sparse forest to the top

The route leads upwards in the sparse forest, with the Hohe Munde and its rear side pressing into the picture as you look south. As soon as the route approaches the Klammbach stream, don't miss the start of the "Waldsteig" trail on the left. This is where we change to, the trail leads over hill and dale and steeply uphill at the start. After a mini-intermezzo on a forest path, the route leads back up to the Wettersteinhütte on the right.