Let's get going!
The small hut with the magnificent view
The Wettersteinhütte in front of the reddish rock faces in the Gaistal valley can be reached by young and old on a fine round tour. During the tour you have a fantastic view. Let's get going!
Climbers feel at home on the Wetterstein walls. Our destination is, of course, the Wettersteinhütte directly below. To get there, we drive into Leutasch and then into the Gaistal valley to the Stupfer parking lot (P 2). Opposite the parking lot or the valley road, we follow the forest path, which soon becomes quite steep and bumpy. Later on, the hike takes a gentle ascent along a fine forest road.
In the sparse forest to the top
The route leads upwards in the sparse forest, with the Hohe Munde and its rear side pressing into the picture as you look south. As soon as the route approaches the Klammbach stream, don't miss the start of the "Waldsteig" trail on the left. This is where we change to, the trail leads over hill and dale and steeply uphill at the start. After a mini-intermezzo on a forest path, the route leads back up to the Wettersteinhütte on the right.
While the Wetterstein walls tower up to the north of the lovely retreat, the views to the south sweep from the Tux Alps over the Kalkkögel and the Northern Stubai to the back of the Mieminger Kette.
Facts and figures
- Valley town: Leutasch
- Starting point: P 2 parking lot (Stupfer, 1204 m) in the Gaistal valley to the west of the Leutasch valley, subject to charge
- Route: cart path, forest road, rustic trail
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, poles
- Requirements: basic fitness level
- Children: from the age of two
- Mountain buggy: no
- Refreshments: Wettersteinhütte (1717 m), open daily, no day off, 0664/8958227, www.wettersteinhuette.at
- Special feature: hut dog Luna - she learned to walk again after paralysis
- Public transport: Bus from Seefeld to the start of the Gaistal valley (around ten minutes additional walking time)
After enjoying the panorama, hike down to the Klammbach stream
After enjoying the panorama and culinary delights, hike north from the hut down to the Klammbach stream as part of a circular tour. Cross the stream and then descend along the road to the left of the stream. This soon turns into a good forest road and descends somewhat steeply. Later, the route meets up with the ascent route - then back down into the valley.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
