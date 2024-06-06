The Caps have a new president

He can't think of anything good to say about the status quo in Austrian ice hockey. You have to get the league "to become more active. I've never seen a country that has such a great product and they do nothing. The marketing is non-existent. When I look at the figures, I have to assume that someone can't do that. It can't be right that clubs earn less from league marketing than Swiss third division clubs." Reiss is convinced that "more money can be generated", so he wants to make an appointment with the league soon to sound out "where we might be able to help them".