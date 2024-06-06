Lienhart suffers cut, trio skip training

Trauner had missed the Serbia test due to physical complaints, but took part in training on Thursday and should also fly to the European Championship. Salzburg's Flavius Daniliuc and WAC attacker Thierno Ballo, who was called up for the first time and has not yet played in an international match, are among the other doubtful candidates. Rangnick has to reduce his squad from the current 29 to 26 men by Friday at 11.59 pm and report it to UEFA. According to ÖFB information from Thursday afternoon, it remains to be seen when he will inform the players who have not been nominated.