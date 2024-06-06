Wanderlust high, but:
One in six people cannot afford a vacation
The travel boom is still enormous. But even though the majority of Austrians are going on holiday again this year, one in six people in Austria cannot afford a vacation of at least one week. Among low-income households, this even affects one in three.
Austrians' desire to travel remains high. Almost nine out of ten are planning a vacation with at least one overnight stay this year, according to a study by the tourist office.
However, the high level of inflation is not leaving Austrian households unscathed. "Our analyses show that one in six Austrians will have to forgo a vacation trip in summer 2024," says Ernst Gittenberger from Johannes Kepler University Linz (JKU). Specifically, this is 17 percent of the population. In the years before the sharp rise in inflation, it was consistently "only" between 12 and 13 percent.
One in three low-income households have to stayat home
It is even more difficult for low-income households (less than EUR 2,000 net per month) to go on vacation. Here, as many as a third (34%) have to do without a week's vacation in the summer. By comparison: This applies to just three percent of families with a net monthly income of over 5000 euros. Here it is mainly those with many children.
Travel budget shrinks for one in four holidaymakers
But even those who can afford a break by the lake or sea are cutting back. "A quarter of holidaymakers have to make do with a smaller budget than last year. Vacations have a higher price tag for many this year," adds Professor Christoph Teller (JKU). Among poorer households that can afford to travel, as many as four in ten are spending less money. According to a survey by Durchblicker, the overall budget will fall by 300 euros this year to an average of 1800 euros per person. At the same time, the duration of trips has been reduced by one day.
According to the Ruefa Travel Compass, the focus this year is once again on sun, beach and sea. Every second person is planning a beach vacation. In addition to Austria (68 percent), Italy (32 percent) and Croatia (26 percent) are in high demand.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
