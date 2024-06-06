One in six people cannot afford a vacation

Travel budget shrinks for one in four holidaymakers

But even those who can afford a break by the lake or sea are cutting back. "A quarter of holidaymakers have to make do with a smaller budget than last year. Vacations have a higher price tag for many this year," adds Professor Christoph Teller (JKU). Among poorer households that can afford to travel, as many as four in ten are spending less money. According to a survey by Durchblicker, the overall budget will fall by 300 euros this year to an average of 1800 euros per person. At the same time, the duration of trips has been reduced by one day.