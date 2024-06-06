Film award in the town hall
The Austro-Oscars went late into the night
Once again this year, the Austrian film industry put on a great show at the Austrian Film Awards, which were presented at Vienna City Hall on Wednesday evening. The "Krone" has the best pictures.
A fixed date in the calendar of every filmmaker, film lover and director in the country:
For the 14th time, the Austrian Film Awards were presented at Vienna City Hall. Even before the award ceremony, a welcome drink was served - probably to lighten the mood among the many nominees.
Academy President Verena Altenberger couldn't be elicited either: "I know the winners at the same moment as everyone else. Like everyone else, I only cast my votes and the result - only the notary knows that!"
Impressions from the society floor
But by the end of the program, which was hosted by author Dirk Stermann and (yes, the also nominated) "Jerks" actress Emily Cox, all the tension was probably gone, at least for the winners of the evening, including the team behind the film "Des Teufels Bad" with Anja Plaschg and Ulrich Seidl, as well as musician Voodoo Jürgens.
"I've already made a few forays into the world of film and could actually have imagined that I'd do it one day. And that's happening now. And it remains to be seen what happens next. But I'll stay involved in music!", explained Voodoo Jürgens before he received the award for best male lead for his performance in "Rickerl". So despite his success in front of the camera, fans need not worry about his artistry on the microphone ...
Read more about the award, the nominees and the winners of the evening here:
And what significance do recognitions like this have in the life of director Ulrich Seidl - someone who left the town hall highly celebrated that evening? "An award has a significance in that it is an award for the things you do and is also important for the work you do afterwards."
As befits such an event, the entire evening was under the artistic direction of German Film Award winner Thomas Kiennast. This also included the illustrious goings-on afterwards: local celebrities ventured onto the dance floor with DJane Colette.
A truly cinematic evening ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.