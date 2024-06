France against Luxembourg LIVE from 9pm

Tuesday, 4.50pm, the time had come. Kylian Mbappe spoke about his Real transfer at France's press conference in Metz. But only briefly. "I know it's unfair," he said to the crowd of journalists, "but now it's time to get back to something more rational." Namely to prepare for the European Championship, which begins on June 17 against Austria - the penultimate test against Luxembourg takes place today. How, the FIFA runners-up against the -87th? "We will respect our opponents," said Mbappe. "We are in preparation and want to do well."