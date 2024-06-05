Mölzer: “Going back to the Stone Age is nonsense”

Governors prevent reorientation

As former federal spokesperson for the Greens, Glawischnig sees things differently: "Leonore Gewessler was very angry in the TV interview, and rightly so in my view. I can understand her anger and rage. After all, the state governors are preventing a Europe-wide reorientation in terms of renaturation." Mölzer adds critically: "We should turn existing farmland into moors again. That's nonsense!" Glawischnig insists: "We have already destroyed 90 percent of the moors. But mankind does not have the right to wipe out the planet." Against the backdrop of the current EU elections, former MEP Andreas Mölzer is critical: "The renaturation debate is yet another example of over-regulation. The EU is making nonsense of this."