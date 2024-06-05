"The duel"
Mölzer: “Going back to the Stone Age is nonsense”
As always, Eva Glawischnig and Andreas Mölzer discuss the current issues of the day in the latest political duel on krone.tv. For example, the polarization triggered by Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler's insistence on the renaturation law.
Especially with her statement that the provincial governors were preventing the law with their negative opinions and were therefore "oblivious to the future". Mölzer commented: "Gewessler's wish that we should return to the Stone Age is nonsense."
Governors prevent reorientation
As former federal spokesperson for the Greens, Glawischnig sees things differently: "Leonore Gewessler was very angry in the TV interview, and rightly so in my view. I can understand her anger and rage. After all, the state governors are preventing a Europe-wide reorientation in terms of renaturation." Mölzer adds critically: "We should turn existing farmland into moors again. That's nonsense!" Glawischnig insists: "We have already destroyed 90 percent of the moors. But mankind does not have the right to wipe out the planet." Against the backdrop of the current EU elections, former MEP Andreas Mölzer is critical: "The renaturation debate is yet another example of over-regulation. The EU is making nonsense of this."
Internet is a brand factor
The duel also discusses the sharp rise in crime among young people in Austria. Glawischnig: "The rising figures are worrying everyone. It's about the neglect of generations. The key to this lies in education." Mölzer: Social media and the internet are also to blame. Where even seven-year-olds can easily consume porn and violence. The internet opens up everything, nothing is censored." Glawischnig agrees: "The internet is the brand factor."
The question of whether Western weapons in Ukraine can also be used for war targets inside Russia and what the guilty verdict against Donald Trump is all about is also discussed.
Watch the whole program above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
