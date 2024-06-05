Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"The duel"

Mölzer: “Going back to the Stone Age is nonsense”

Nachrichten
05.06.2024 12:00

As always, Eva Glawischnig and Andreas Mölzer discuss the current issues of the day in the latest political duel on krone.tv. For example, the polarization triggered by Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler's insistence on the renaturation law.

comment0 Kommentare

Especially with her statement that the provincial governors were preventing the law with their negative opinions and were therefore "oblivious to the future". Mölzer commented: "Gewessler's wish that we should return to the Stone Age is nonsense."

(Bild: krone.tv)
(Bild: krone.tv)

Governors prevent reorientation
As former federal spokesperson for the Greens, Glawischnig sees things differently: "Leonore Gewessler was very angry in the TV interview, and rightly so in my view. I can understand her anger and rage. After all, the state governors are preventing a Europe-wide reorientation in terms of renaturation." Mölzer adds critically: "We should turn existing farmland into moors again. That's nonsense!" Glawischnig insists: "We have already destroyed 90 percent of the moors. But mankind does not have the right to wipe out the planet." Against the backdrop of the current EU elections, former MEP Andreas Mölzer is critical: "The renaturation debate is yet another example of over-regulation. The EU is making nonsense of this."

Andreas Mölzer in discussion with Eva Glawischnig and Gerhard Koller (Bild: krone.tv)
Andreas Mölzer in discussion with Eva Glawischnig and Gerhard Koller
(Bild: krone.tv)

Internet is a brand factor
The duel also discusses the sharp rise in crime among young people in Austria. Glawischnig: "The rising figures are worrying everyone. It's about the neglect of generations. The key to this lies in education." Mölzer: Social media and the internet are also to blame. Where even seven-year-olds can easily consume porn and violence. The internet opens up everything, nothing is censored." Glawischnig agrees: "The internet is the brand factor."

The question of whether Western weapons in Ukraine can also be used for war targets inside Russia and what the guilty verdict against Donald Trump is all about is also discussed.

Watch the whole program above!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf