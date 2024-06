No position filled yet: Waiting for new doctors

A year ago, the federal government announced 100 new GP posts - 17 of them for Upper Austria - to be created by the end of 2023. As an incentive for doctors, some of the positions were given a 100,000 euro start-up bonus. At the beginning of January this year, the Ministry of Health then reported "enormous" interest in the new posts and spoke of 300 interested parties, 33 of whom were in Upper Austria.