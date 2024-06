No one knows “Flo” better than his namesake

FC Köln has been his footballing home for five years. But Florian Kainz arrived at the team camp as a relegated player. The "Billy Goats" have to go down to the 2nd division. With or without the player from Graz is still open. Hartberg professional Tobias Kainz, who has known his namesake for more than 20 years, on the midfielder, whose best man he is. And: the two don't just have the same surname.